Microdrones as a Service (mdaaS) Available Now

Professional Drone LiDAR and Drone Photogrammetry More Accessible and Affordable Than Ever Before

/EIN News/ -- ROME, NY, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdrones announces the launch of mdaaS- Microdrones as a Service, making its survey equipment and solutions accessible to an even broader market of surveyors and geomatics professionals. MdaaS introduces drone surveying solutions, including everything needed to do drone LiDAR and surveying the right way, with convenient hardware and software packages and affordable monthly payment options as low as $1,042 USD.

Microdrones CEO, Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil explains, “We developed mdaaS to propel the industry and expand the market from innovators and early adopters into the early majority phase of growth. The demand and interest are obvious; this new business model makes the adoption decision easy for a broader addressable market. More companies will be able to afford this technology, when offered as a monthly subscription, as compared to the traditional model of purchasing survey equipment in one lump sum.”

Surveying and geomatics professionals will be able to configure and optimize their survey equipment, service and software selections according to business needs and anticipated usage. “The decision-making process is much easier, as it pertains to selecting a system,” explains Heriard-Dubreuil. “For example, one single mdMappper1000DG aaS system can collect data, and the user can decide to process its data in DG or PPK depending on the job. With the mdLiDAR1000 aaS system, you have now access to many more data processing modules, including strip adjustment, precision enhancement, point colorization and more.”

Post processing specifications are selectable in Microdrones proprietary mdInfinity data processing software, so that expense can be matched on a project-by-project basis to the data deliverable demands of the client. According to Heriard-Dubreuil, “Our mdInfinity software provides us with the platform to continuously build our data science depth and library of applications; we will grow with our customers and the breadth of projects they tackle.”

Microdrones customers start by deciding which system(s) meet their overall needs, selecting from the mdLiDAR, mdMapper and mdTector families of fully integrated technology. Vice President of Global Sales for Microdrones, Vincent Legrand, explains, “After selecting survey equipment, the user decides whether they prefer to buy their equipment in one lump sum or to use our subscription model with convenient monthly payments. Data post processing choices are also flexible; our mdInfinity software allows users to Pay Per Project, or to purchase an Unlimited Plan.”

Vice President of Global Marketing for Microdrones, Mike Dziok, adds, “We meet the customer where they want to be, in terms of options, choices, payment plans, and their preferences for maintenance, service, training and support. What we’re really doing is making it easier for more surveyors to adopt this technology, via reasonably priced options in a subscription model. They can start enjoying the benefits right away.”

Sales professionals from Microdrones have been very responsive to the early buzz and high level of inquiries. “Our sales teams are well trained to explain the full suite of options and to help customers maximize their decision,” said Legrand. “Given the higher inquiry volume, it may take a day or two, but our team is working all hours and getting back to everyone; the interest level is very exciting.”

In addition to new web pages and a helpful sales team, on Wednesday, May 13th, 9:00AM EST or 6:00PM EST Microdrones is offering an educational webinar, “mdaaS: An easy way to Make Drone LiDAR and Drone Surveying a Part of Your Business.” The webinar will help customers understand their options within the program, and to configure what might be best for them. Participants will be able to take advantage of a special offer to receive a voucher for up to $3000 to be used towards the purchase of Microdrones mdaaS related products and services. To register, visit this link and complete the easy form.

About Microdrones

Microdrones grew out of the collaboration between the German inventor of the world’s first commercial quadcopter and a determined surveying payload and software developer in North America. The result is a global aerial mapping technology company that delivers complete and reliable mapping systems specifically developed for the surveying, mining, construction, oil & gas and precision agriculture industries. Microdrones Integrated Systems are industrial tools addressing specific complex mapping challenges for professional customers, relying on a fully integrated geospatial workflow that enables cutting-edge software technology from Microdrones to transform raw data collected in the field by Microdrones survey equipment into valuable high-quality survey grade data. Microdrones is widely recognized for its LiDAR technology leadership.

Microdrones has engineering centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Canada, France, China and the United States, as well as a sales, support and distribution network spanning six continents. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com

# # #

Attachments

Bret Burghdurf Microdrones 18668743566 bret.burghdurf@microdrones.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.