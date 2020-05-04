Rakesh Sarna Extends India Scholarship Program

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program has been extended to June 15, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the global COVID-19 crisis, Rakesh Sarna has extended the deadline for the Rakesh & Mei Sarna Scholarship Program. The original deadline of May 15, 2020, has been extended to June 15, 2020.Rakesh Sarna is a global hospitality veteran with nearly 40 years of experience in the industry. He is committed to ensuring that students are provided with the financial support and assistance they need in order to pursue higher education.With the COVID-19 outbreak, Rakesh understands that peoples' lives can be particularly hectic right now and thus, he's extending the scholarship program to give all qualified and deserving students the chance to apply.Children of non-managerial employees of hotels and offices of Hyatt and the Taj group in India are eligible to apply for this scholarship opportunity. Applicants must provide proof of their parents’ employment with Hyatt or Taj, as well as proof of annual tuition costs and costs related to accommodation, travel, and books.In addition, applicants must submit an acceptance letter or other proof of current enrolment at a college or university in India and a 500-word essay explaining why they are a deserving candidate and how they would utilize the funds.Scholarships are for one year at a time. Successful candidates are able to apply every year, subject to maintaining adequate grades.Rakesh Sarna wishes good luck and health to all applicants.For more information, please visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/ About Rakesh SarnaRakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.



