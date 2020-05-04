Pacira BioSciences Appoints Donald C. Manning, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- -- Veteran Industry Executive and Anesthesiologist Brings Significant Clinical and Commercial Experience in Pain Management --



PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today announces the appointment of Donald C. Manning, M.D., Ph.D., as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Manning, who brings more than 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical executive leadership, was most recently, Chief Medical Officer at Adynxx, Inc., a development company focused on advancing disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain management and inflammation. In his new position, Dr. Manning will report directly to David Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

“We are delighted to have Don join our leadership team. Don’s deep domain expertise in both anesthesiology and pharmacology will be of great value as we advance the commercial and clinical development of our non-opioid pain management portfolio. His career-long focus on patient quality of care is an excellent fit with our vision and culture, which is dedicated to making a fundamental difference in patients’ lives,” said Mr. Stack.

“I am excited to be joining a talented and dedicated leadership team and to be working on the cutting edge of innovative technologies to provide opioid-sparing pain management to patients across a variety of surgical and rehabilitative settings. I look forward to applying my experiences in the commercial and clinical development of novel pain management solutions to help solve the devastating medical complications associated with opioid misuse and abuse,” commented Dr. Manning.



Since 2012, Dr. Manning has served as Chief Medical Officer of Adynxx, Inc., Prior to Adynxx, Dr. Manning had a 14-year career in the pharmaceutical industry where he held positions of increasing scope and responsibility starting at Novartis, where he served as Global Head of Analgesics Development to Celgene, where he was Vice President and Neurosciences Therapeutic Area Head. Subsequent to that, Dr. Manning served as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Alpharma, as Vice President of Medical Affairs at King Pharma, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Shionogi Inc.

Dr. Manning received his B.S. in Physiology and Biochemistry from McGill University and earned his M.D. at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology in the laboratory of Dr. Solomon H. Snyder at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He pursued residency training in Anesthesiology, fellowship training in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management and a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in the Department of Neurosurgery under Dr. James Campbell all at Johns Hopkins. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Manning held clinical academic faculty positions in the Departments of Anesthesiology at Johns Hopkins, where he was co-director of the Pain Management Center and The University of Virginia Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Manning has lectured and published widely on a variety of pain management topics and is a past-president and current board member of the Eastern Pain Association.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the company’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects, and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: the success of the company’s sales and manufacturing efforts in support of the commercialization of EXPAREL; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EXPAREL; the size and growth of the potential markets for EXPAREL and the company’s ability to serve those markets; the company’s plans to expand the use of EXPAREL to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies from the acquisition of MyoScience; the ability to successfully integrate iovera° and any other future acquisitions into the company’s existing business; the commercial success of iovera° and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that the company periodically makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date of this press release. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such the company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

