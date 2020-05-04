There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,235 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 3 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 51

Benadir: 37

Puntland: 12

Galmudug: 2

Male: 32

Female: 19

Recovery: 10

Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 722

Total recoveries: 44

Total deaths: 32

