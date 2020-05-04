There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,235 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Uganda to carry out the (rapid) assessment survey

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

“Uganda is the first country in the region to carry out the (rapid) assessment survey”. Richard Kabanda.

This survey is intended to evaluate the COVID-19 community transmission in the country

