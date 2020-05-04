VBL First-in-class MOSPD2 Antibodies Show Potential for Treatment for CNS Inflammation

Data were published in a peer-review manuscript in Clinical & Experimental Immunology

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) is pleased to announce the publication of a new manuscript demonstrating the potential of MOSPD2 antibodies for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). VBL's data offer a differentiated approach to potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) inflammatory diseases using MOSPD2 antibodies that inhibit monocyte migration. Currently, there are no approved therapies for MS that target monocyte migration.



VBL's data show that knockout of the MOSPD2 gene in mice essentially protected the animals from developing CNS disease in the well-established EAE model for MS. Proprietary anti-MOSPD2 antibodies that block monocyte migration without affecting T-cells, were able to recapitulate this effect and profoundly reduced inflammation and tissue damage.

"The data emphasize how important monocytes are in regulating the chronicity of inflammation in this MS model," said Itzhak Mendel, Ph.D., Immunology Director of VBL Therapeutics and lead author of the paper. "Our antibodies reduced disease severity not only as a preventive treatment, but also when administered as treatment for established disease. This opens us opportunities for potential treatment of relapsing as well as progressive MS disease, in which there is a major unmet need."

VBL is advancing lead candidate antibody VB-601 towards a first-in-man study, which is expected in 2021. For VBL's open-access manuscript, see: LINK .

About VBL's VB-600 Platform

VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2, a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

