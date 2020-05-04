REMSleep Flagship Product Deltawave CPAP Interface

/EIN News/ -- REMSleep Proceeds to File for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its Deltawave CPAP Interface

TAMPA, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) is proceeding to file for “Emergency Use Authorization” from the FDA for its Deltawave CPAP Interface. The Company is confident the safety and effectiveness of their improved Deltawave Interface is equal, or better compared to its original LaminAir CPAP Interface, which received 510K approval in 2017.

Since the LaminAir CPAP Interface received 510K approval from the FDA the Company has made significant improvements, which include an increase in the total number of air molecules delivered to the patient at a slower air velocity, increased comfort, improved exhaust ports and it will not disrupt normal breathing mechanics. With these improvements, the Company filed for a US Patent under the new product name of Deltawave receiving US Patent pending number 37/847,783 for the adult sleep apnea market.

The Company is confident its flagship product Deltawave will make a significant impact for treating sleep apnea and other comorbidities such as COPD, heart failure, and respiratory insufficiencies. The Deltawave is specifically designed with unique airflow characteristics to enable patients with sleep apnea to breathe at a normal respiratory rate. Mask interface comfort and work of breathing are overwhelming complaints of patients. RemSleep Holdings, Inc. believes it has virtually eliminated these issues with its unique design, which is a major breakthrough.

The global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. One of the key factors contributing to the market growth is the increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) among the global population. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the target condition, early disease diagnosis, increasing patient adherence for positive airway pressure devices, and increasing medical coverage for sleep apnea devices are further anticipated to drive the market growth through 2027. The Company anticipates Deltawave will become the industry standard for sleep apnea therapies.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking statements.

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Tom Wood

912-590-2001

Twood@remsleep.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.