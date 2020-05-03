Erasmus says Boks will make South Africa proud again

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby at SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za), says the Springboks are working as hard as ever – despite the lockdown – to build on the Rugby World Cup victory of last year, in SA Rugby’s new podcast series.

Erasmus outlines what he and the team are doing behind the scenes for listeners as well as reflecting on that memorable day on the six-month anniversary of the Springboks’ 32-12 Rugby World Cup final victory over England in Japan.

Apart from talking about the Boks’ planning for 2020, the roles of the Springbok coaches, plans across SA Rugby’s national teams and Elite Player Development programmes, Erasmus also lifts the lid on spending his lockdown surrounded by women, and he reveals the name of a former team-mate he would love to have coached.

Listen to the first episode by clicking here. (https://bit.ly/35sBejs)

“From our side, we are really working so hard, and I want to guarantee our supporters, as soon as the Springboks are back on the field, we will make you proud, like we did last year,” said Erasmus.

“As we said last year, if we work hard and play well, and our fans keep on supporting us and the media reports well, we really are stronger together. And nothing should change because of this virus.”

More podcasts are being planned for the coming weeks until the end of the local season, with news, interviews and more from the Springboks, Junior Boks, Blitzboks, the national women’s teams and local competitions.

