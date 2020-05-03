Coronavirus - Kenya: Case Management Training conducted for healthcare workers
This week WHO and Ministry of Health, Kenya conducted a training session in Nakuru on case management targeting 960 health care workers at both county and sub county level.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
