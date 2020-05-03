Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3rd May 2020)
News Cases: 1
Total Confirmed Cases: 39
Total Active Cases: 27
Total Recovered: 9
Number of Tests Conducted: 907
Total Deaths: 3
Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
