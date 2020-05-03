Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 3 May 2020
New Cases - 2
Confirmed Cases - 157
At Isolation Centres - 120
Recovered - 29
Deaths – 8
In Quarantine - 1341
Out of Quarantine - 1576Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
