Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 3 May 2020

New Cases - 2

Confirmed Cases - 157

At Isolation Centres - 120

Recovered - 29

Deaths – 8

In Quarantine - 1341

Out of Quarantine - 1576



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.