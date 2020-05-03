Coronavirus - Africa: West and Central Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2

Two months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria on 27 February 2020, the West and Central Africa region is seeing a significant increase in cases and deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Africa region indicates that the region accounts for 54% of cases and 35% of deaths in Africa.

Five countries have surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases, with cases in Guinea and Nigeria increasing most rapidly.

Countries continue to face a risk of increased community transmission. Eight countries are reporting community transmissions to date.

If this trend continues, the number of cases could double each week, according to WHO.

UNFPA is partnering with governments, other UN agencies and organisations to address COVID-19. It is an active member of various regional coordination mechanisms (including COVID-19 Regional Response Platform, the UN Sustainable Development Group, Harmonization of Health in Africa, and the Inter-Agency Steering Committee and the.)

The UN framework for the immediate socioeconomic response to COVID-19 was released this week.

The key national challenges identified by the UN country teams and humanitarian coordination teams include: Weak national health systems and coordination for some countries; insufficient financial resources to fund national response plans; weak capacity and insufficient number of health personnel; insufficient personal protection equipment (PPE) for health personnel; insufficient ventilators for increasing severe cases; and low screening and testing capacity.