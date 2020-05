Coronavirus - Nigeria: Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 03

Strengthening LGA RRT capacity to conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication in 5 very high-risk LGAs- Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Geidam, and Bade

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.