MMR Vaccine Likely Why COVID-19 Rarely Hitting Young According to World Organization

The common MMR vaccine could be critical to protecting patients over 50 and other vulnerable populations from COVID-19 according to Dr. Larry P. Tilley

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report MMR Vaccine Link to COVID-19: Fewer Deaths and Milder Cases from SARS-CoV-2 in Measles-Rubella Vaccinated Populations reveals that the MMR vaccine launched in 1971 (49 years ago) could explain why those 49 and under are much less likely to have bad outcomes from COVID-19 compared to those 50 and over, according to report co-contributor Dr. Larry P. Tilley, an Advisory Board Member of World Organization.



“It is critical that COVID-19 doctors and researchers quickly review the epidemiological data presented in our paper demonstrating what appears to be a clear link between patient outcome and MMR vaccination history,” said Tilley.

The first draft of World Organization’s research was provided to the COVID-19 Research Team at the National Institute of Health on March 29, 2020. Biological evidence corroborating World Organization’s investigation was then published just two weeks later by neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge in England.

“The epidemiological data in our study when considered alongside the biological evidence from the University of Cambridge makes it clear: commonly available MMR Vaccinations could be the key to preventing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this fall,” continued Tilley.

COVID-19 survivors, regardless of how severe their cases were, are encouraged to apply online to join World Organization’s COVID-19 MMR Titer Study . Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can apply to join the study, even if asymptomatic. Tests will be administered at Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States.

About Dr. Larry P. Tilley

Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Contact

Dr. Larry P. Tilley, ‪505-570-2025, drlarrytilley@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.