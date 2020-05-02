Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 02 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 70

Benadir: 67 Somaliland: 3

Male: 48 Female: 22 Recovery: 3 Death: 3

Total confirmed cases: 671 Total recoveries: 34 Total deaths: 31



