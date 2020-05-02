Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

238 new cases of #COVID19:

92 - Kano 36 - FCT 30 - Lagos 16 - Gombe 10 - Bauchi 8 - Delta 6 - Oyo 5 - Zamfara 5 - Sokoto 4 - Ondo 4 - Nasarawa 3 - Kwara 3 - Edo 3 - Ekiti 3 - Borno 3 - Yobe 2 - Adamawa 1 - Niger 1 - Imo 1 - Ebonyi 1 - Rivers 1 - Enugu

2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 351 Deaths: 68



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.