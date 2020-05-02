Coronavirus - Kenya: Quarantine System for COVID-19 in Kenya

Ministry of Health, Kenya is working to ensure a comfortable stay for those quarantined.

Because of anticipated surge in numbers, we are working on a quarantine system, including the possibility of home-quarantine for those who are able; Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

#KomeshaCorona update



