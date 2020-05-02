National Police hails population behavior

Dundo, ANGOLA, May 2 - The commander of the Border Police 7th unit in Lunda Norte, Lourenço Filipe praised Friday in Dundo the action of the population by denouncing cases of infringements on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). ,

According to the National Police official, this collaboration allowed in the last 72 hours the detention and repatriation of 252 DRC citizens.

Most of these immigrants try to enter in the country for to the illegal exploration of diamonds, agriculture and to look for refuge and other better living conditions”, said the commander.

The 7th Border Police Unit (PGF) controls an extension of 490 kilometers, of which 770 of the border that Lunda Norte shares with DRC were installed three sub-units and 25 police post.

The border posts with the highest rate of attempted violation are the Chissanda, Nachiri, Txumu, Fortuna and Sandumba, as they are seven kilometers from the municipalities of Chitato and Cambulo.

To redouble the border surveillance the posts were reinforced with 50 Rapid Intervention Police officers (PIR).

Angola observes since 27 March the State of Emergency in the framework of the preventive measures for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and among the restrictions are included the borders closure to avoid people and goods movement and the pandemic import.

The province of Lunda Norte shares 770-kilometer board with DRC which is one of the first African countries to have reported positive cases of Covid-19.

