Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 testing capacity across Cameroon

Contrary to some rumours, it is worth noting that Douala has, like the other 08 functional laboratories across the country, sufficient testing capacity at this time. We have other orders in progress, to continue to serve our compatriots.

