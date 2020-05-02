There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,206 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update – 2 May 2020

New Cases(s): 19 Total Confirmed: 155 Deaths: 8 Recovered: 27 Total in Quarantine: 1182

