Coronavirus - Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 situation in Kabale Regional Referral Hospital

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine has just concluded her visit to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as part of her activities to assess COVID-19 response in the region.

Currently, there is one COVID-19 confirmed case undergoing treatment at the hospital.



