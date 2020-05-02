Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 1st May 2020

The Ministry of Health informs the public that as of today, six (6) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the country. A total of 119 results were received today, out of which 113 tested negative and 6 were positive. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is one hundred six (106).

The breakdown of the 106 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the country is as follows:

New cases 6 Total cases 106 Discharged 12 Deceased 1

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about her duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all health workers who have and continue to work diligently, seeking and treating all who are infected, thus shaping the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



