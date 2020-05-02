Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, CT Spreads Message To Increase Physical Activity and Family Time

EAST LYME, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrett Hofer of East Lyme , CT has been busy in the community of East Lyme, expanding his business, helping Veterans, coaching youth, and spreading awareness about the importance of family physical activity. During this COVID pandemic, there are tremendous benefits to increasing outdoor time, physical activity, and family togetherness. Garrett Hofer of CT recognizes the impact physical activity and family time can have on improving the lives of children during this challenging time. Garrett Hofer is a volunteer in East Lyme, CT who has given his time and knowledge to families and youth in the area who want to get out and participate in team sports. Garrett Hofer of East Lyme is the coach and co-founder of the Shoreline Spartans Rugby program that helps area youth become active and participants of a team.The mental and physical benefits are seen immediately as the children enjoy the sport, practice daily, and challenge their body and cardiovascular systems in a fun engaging manner. Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, CT has Encouraged Physical Activity and Team Support Through His Youth Rugby ProgramThe children coached by Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, CT in the youth rugby program are challenged physically and socially and their families enjoy watching the kids excel on the field. Youth sports programs are a great way to help children from all walks of life learn to communicate and work together as a team. Garrett Hofer of CT volunteers in his community because he enjoys helping kids and knows how important youth sports programs can be for children as they are forming social bonds and life skills.Garrett Hofer of CT grew up enjoying the great outdoors in Colorado and knows first hand how much physical activity can improve both mental and physical outlook in individuals and families. Coaching kids via Zoom and helping families expand their horizons during these challenging times is a labor of love for Garrett Hofer!



