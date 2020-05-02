Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 status update - 2 May 2020

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 395 tests; 1 recovery was recorded on the C/belt.

Catch the daily update by Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on the Ministry of Health Zambia facebook page https://bit.ly/2SsJjQ2



