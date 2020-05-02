Covid-19: Field hospital in ZEE opens soon

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 2 - A field hospital for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 will begin operations in the next 15 days, announced Friday here the general coordinator of the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19, Pedro Sebastião, during a visit to the works of the hospital. ,

The infrastructure, whose works began a week ago in the Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), will have two spaces with capacity for a thousand beds, intensive care services, intermediate and general internment.

The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutukuta, who was part of the commission team, said that it will be a great gain for Covid-19's assistance with operation of this special hospital unit in the country's capital.

On the other hand, she said that the hospital in Barra do Kwanza has 70 beds and in the next few days a new facility, located behind the Psychiatric Hospital, with an installed capacity to attend 100 patients, will start operating.

Before going to ZEE, the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19 visited the facilities of the Higher War Institute, in Viana, to assess its state of readiness, in case there is a need for eventual use in this process.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the world, Angola has registered 27 positive cases, all imported by citizens who were in countries with community contamination.

