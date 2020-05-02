ONTARIO'S RESIDENTIAL BUILDERS BACK PLAN TO EXPAND CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaughan, Ont., May 1, 2020 – The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is thrilled that the Government of Ontario is expanding the list of permitted construction activities under the COVID-19 Emergency Orders. Allowing for the reopening of site preparation, excavation and servicing for residential developments will ensure more fulsome construction activity can resume across the province, which is necessary to providing housing for thousands of Ontarians.

“We commend the government for allowing additional construction activity to reopen,” said Richard Lyall, President of RESCON. “Premier Doug Ford has consistently and rightly noted that there are many people waiting for their homes to be finished. Given the seasonal nature of construction, as well as the importance of the housing industry to the economic strength and recovery of the province, today’s announcement is an extremely positive one.”

Lyall said the decision to resume site-grading and earthwork is sensible, as operators are in their respective machines and thus practising physical distancing. Site-grading is an important component to every construction site as infrastructure and servicing work lays the foundation for residential units and homes.

“Health and safety has always been the industry’s top priority,” said Andrew Pariser, Vice President of RESCON. “Our industry led the early development and implementation of COVID-19 protocols for residential construction sites. We have also implemented additional health and safety parameters to ensure that construction operations are maintained in a properly controlled work environment, including staggering shifts, maintaining physical distancing and other measures implemented through on-site joint health and safety committees that are necessary to meet and exceed the COVID-19 guidelines set by the government.”

