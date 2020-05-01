Issued by Church of Scientology International

A Scientology Foundation That Is True to Its Name

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Mejora Foundation in Madrid brought masks and hot meals to staff of Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers and Mejora Foundation brought masks and hot meals to staff of Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina.

The Mejora Foundation and the Church of Scientology of Spain are making life easier for healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since March 14, Spain has been coping with one of the world’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19, putting tremendous strain on doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and hospitals.

So, when the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of the Mejora Foundation in Madrid learned that the Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina was in need of supplies, they responded immediately.

They brought them 500 face masks and to show their appreciation they also brought 50 hot meals for the hospital staff.

The Foundation, whose full name is Fundación para la Mejora de la Vida, la Cultura y la Sociedad (Foundation for Improving Life, Culture and Society), which achieved consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) last year, mobilizes Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Spain to provide help to healthcare and emergency workers who are under such pressure in these trying times.

One point they emphasize wherever they go is the importance of prevention. The Church of Scientology has created a How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is now available in 20 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Spread a Smile #StayWell

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
When they learned that the staff at one hospital were in need of warm socks and they brought these too.

When they learned that the staff at one hospital were in need of warm socks and they brought these too.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
A Scientology Foundation That Is True to Its Name
3 Good Reasons to Make Masks
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Help People Stay Well
View All Stories From This Author