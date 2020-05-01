Blucora to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Wednesday, May 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people to achieve their goals, will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its first quarter 2020 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people to achieve their goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the largest tax-focused broker-dealer, with $71 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

Contact:

Bill Michalek

VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Blucora, Inc.

972-870-6463



