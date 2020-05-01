Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces change to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A), today announced that its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST, will be held only as a virtual meeting via audio conference. The date and time of the Meeting are unchanged.



As a result of public health measures implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Ontario and HPS’ efforts to support the containment of the spread of the virus, HPS shareholders ARE NOT able to attend the Meeting in-person and therefore must cast their vote in advance as set out in the form of proxy and below.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting is 1:30 p.m. EST, on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK

To vote by telephone or Internet, you will need to provide the control number noted on the bottom of your form of proxy that was previously sent to you.



To vote using the telephone: Call 1-866-732-8683 (Toll Free)

To vote using the Internet: Go to the following website – www.investorvote.com



The audio conference will include the formal portion of the Meeting.



Audio Conference Details:



Shareholder Access: Teleconference: Dial-in Number: 1-877-848-5559.

Participant code: 7528473#.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry-type custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry-type, cast resin and liquid-filled transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers’ needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries.

HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

For further information, please contact: Dawn Henderson Manager Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 x414 ir@hammondpowersolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.