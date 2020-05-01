Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update by CS Health, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe

Hotspots in Kenya: Nairobi *Kawangware 13 *Eastleigh 11 *South C 7 *Kilimani 6 *Pipeline 6 *Kileleshwa 5 *Dandora 5 Mombasa *Mvita 36 *Likoni 8 *Bamburi 11



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.