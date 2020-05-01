Hustler Turf Equipment Announces "Power-Up" Event

Customers Can Receive a Free Pressure Washer or Inverter With Qualifying Mower Purchase

/EIN News/ -- HESSTON, Kan., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced its “ Power-Up” Event , which runs from May 1-31, 2020. During the month of May, customers can receive a free* pressure washer or inverter generator with the purchase of a FasTrak®, FasTrak® SDX or X-One zero-turn mower.



Long known for the innovation and quality craftsmanship of its zero turn mowers, Hustler Turf recently expanded its product line with the introduction of pressure washers and generators.

“We’re excited to offer this promotion as a way to introduce consumers to the full range of products Hustler offers,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products. “With grass growth picking up and lawn maintenance top of mind for both professionals and homeowners, now is a great time to invest in a zero-turn mower that is built to withstand the test of time.”

The line of five pressure washers, powered by Honda engines, offers a superior and time-saving cleaning experience. The pressure washer frames and tubing are engineered with lightweight, aircraft grade aluminum, resulting in a lighter machine. To complement the pressure washers, a variety of accessories are available for additional purchase. Accessories include, but are not limited to hoses, nozzles and scrubbers.

The Hustler Turf inverter generator has a 1.2-gallon fuel tank and 2000 starting watts. It features an eight-hour run time at 50% load with ED warning lights for low oil and power overload. This product also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

The pressure washer ( HH3324 ) is valued at $499 and the inverter generator ( HIG2200 ) is valued at $749.

More on the Mowers

FasTrak ® : With a commercial-grade pedigree and a catalog of related features, the FasTrak ® is engineered for homeowners with bigger yards, tougher terrain and demanding properties

With a commercial-grade pedigree and a catalog of related features, the FasTrak is engineered for homeowners with bigger yards, tougher terrain and demanding properties FasTrak ® SDX: Offers commercial-grade power and performance. With the strength of up to 60” welded steel decks and a wide front end, the SDX is ready to take on any job. And, thanks to heavy-duty commercial transmissions, this FasTrak ® model makes quick work of expansive areas at speeds of up to 9 miles per hour

Offers commercial-grade power and performance. With the strength of up to 60” welded steel decks and a wide front end, the SDX is ready to take on any job. And, thanks to heavy-duty commercial transmissions, this FasTrak model makes quick work of expansive areas at speeds of up to 9 miles per hour X-One: Built for the full-time commercial landscaper to provide all day, every day performance, the X-One offers a choice of carbureted or fuel-injected engines and a selection of side or rear-discharge decks

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

*Offer valid on FasTrak®, FasTrak® SDX, and X-ONE product lines. Offer valid on eligible product lines on units retailed between 05/1/20 and 05/31/20. May not be used in conjunction with other promotions unless otherwise stated. Prices subject to change without notice. See authorized Hustler dealer for complete program details. Offer valid in USA only. Available at participating locations only.

About Hustler Turf

Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the zero-turn mower industry in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

