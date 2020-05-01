Akerna Flash Report: May Day, May Day, Cannabis Sales Leaving Las Vegas

BI Shows Recreational Sales Plummet 56% During COVID Restrictions

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®) shows recreational cannabis sales in Nevada have taken a steep decline reaching 56% when compared to the rest of the recreational market’s average decline of only 1%. On March 21, when communities started to realize the full effect of travel bans and shelter in place orders, recreational cannabis sales in Nevada dropped to a year low.



“Eight months ago, analysts’ reports recognized Nevada for its potential to become the world’s top canna-tourism destination. It made sense, sales in 2019 were up 20%, reaching over $630 million,” said Ryan Ballman, business intelligence engineer, Akerna. “Today, while other markets are relatively even in terms of sales, Nevada is seeing steep declines. One indicator is lack of customers with order counts down almost 80%. Unlike other states, Nevada depends heavily on tourism and with the shutdown they are seeing a big impact. Customers who do visit dispensaries are spending double the normal amount.”

Average recreational ticket size nationwide (excluding NV): $66.60 (up 10% pre-March 21)

Average recreational ticket size in Nevada: $108.76 (up 114% pre-March 21)

Business intelligence from Akerna also shows, year-over-year, April 2019 to April 2020, recreational cannabis spending is up with a 39% increase in ticket size. The ticket size for the under 30 age group also increased by 49%. As the industry evolves to meet customer needs, product pick-up as a fulfillment method increased 541%, accounting for 15% of total sales.

**The Numbers, Year-over-Year, April 2020 compared to April 2019:



Total cannabis sales increased 68%, with an average ticket size of $123. Top categories:

Concentrates increased 22%, accounting for 11% of total product sales

Cartridges / Pens increased 3%, accounting for 35% of total product sales

Infused Edibles decreased 18%, accounting for 9% of total product sales

Flower maintained, accounting for 43% of total product sales

On April 30, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak announced the state is allowing curbside pickup of marijuana products at Nevada dispensaries starting Friday, May 1. Sisolak on Wednesday extended a stay-at-home order for Nevadans through mid-May but eased strict coronavirus-prevention measures for some businesses beginning today.

“With this action by the governor, we will continue to monitor Nevada,” said Ballman. “Hopefully, with this executive order, the industry in Nevada will start to rebound, and we’ll start to see recreational sales pick up.”

