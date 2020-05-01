BADCOCK HOME FURNITURE &MORE MARKS FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF E-COMMERCE ROLLOUT

The Southeastern home furnishings retailer commemorates a successful year of offering online retail

/EIN News/ -- Mulberry, Florida, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, 2019, W.S. Badcock Corporation officially brought its 116-year-old company into the digital age with its entrance into the e-commerce space. Before the launch of its transactional web capabilities last year, the popular home furnishings, appliances, and electronics retailer was a strictly brick-and-mortar operation with over 360 stores in eight Southeastern states.

Since merging its enhanced online product offerings on www.badcock.com and world-class service from locally-owned stores, the brand has opened doors for shoppers that may have otherwise turned to other e-tail options. Customers readily embraced the shopping channel and have subsequently propelled the company beyond its first-year e-commerce sales goals.

As the first anniversary of its e-commerce launch arrives, the impact of this channel during society’s current challenges is not lost on Badcock. While much of the world finds itself at home, the importance of online commerce has taken center stage and many retailers are finding a reliance at least in part on e-commerce capabilities. One of the unique factors of Badcock’s online shopping option is the relationship with its 378 stores, most of which are locally owned and operated. Delivery and coordination are fully handled by a customer’s local store which has enhanced the ability to sustain livelihoods of many employees in areas where operations are permitted under local orders. While a true celebration is difficult during today’s climate, Badcock is certainly taking time to appreciate the accomplishments of those behind the initial launch and the ongoing success of the endeavor.

CEO and President Rob Burnette is happy to commemorate the success of Badcock’s

e-commerce channel. “Our e-commerce platform has become a vital part of our store mix over the past year; and right now, that is more true than ever. We are extremely thankful to have multiple options for our customers to safely purchase the items they need to keep their homes functioning while continuing to support our independent dealer network and employee needs.”

Director of Special Projects Kelley Trivett, who has spearheaded the initiative from the start, is incredibly happy with the results of the project and is excited about the future. “Our e-commerce team, and others within the company, have worked tirelessly to make the dream of online commerce a reality for Badcock. I could not be more proud of the effort and passion our team has put into making our online store such a success over the past year. We are excited for the year ahead and are continuing to strive for ways to improve the user experience and drive more traffic to our online and brick and mortar stores.”

Barb Scherer, VP of Marketing adds, “We are proud to be celebrating a milestone for what has become such a critical part of the way our company and stores do business. E-commerce is a go-toshopping channel for today’s consumer, and given the current needs of our communities, we are especially grateful for the work of our e-commerce team and its supporting internal partners.”

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 378 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information go to www.badcock.com.

###

Attachment

Kristen Schipfer-Barrett Badcock Home Furniture &more 863-425-4921 kristen.schipfer-barrett@badcock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.