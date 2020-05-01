Zadar Retains UNIQORN to Advance Project in Augmented Reality Space

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadar Ventures Ltd. (the “Company”) (ZAD - TSX. V) (ZADDF. - OTCQB) (Frankfurt – ZAV0.F) announces that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with France's largest rural Incubator/Accelerator, UNIQORN, based in Sarlat-la-Canéda, a town located in the Dordogne department of southwestern France. The agreement allows the Company to complete its due diligence and planned acquisition of the previously announced Private French AR/VR/XR company.



About UNIQORN

UNIQORN's mission is to give entrepreneurs and their families their lives back while helping them build game-changing technologies. Companies are provided a complete ecosystem for success, with direct access to proven funding sources, top-notch legal and accounting representation, access to the world's most generous business incentives and a dedicated sales and marketing accelerator.

About XR Technology (under due diligence)

This unique solution removes the barrier to entry for XR and enables businesses and clients to build an engaging brand experience across multiple platforms at an affordable cost. Businesses in any vertical can now engage customers, employees, and clients across any platform with engaging interactive AR and VR content. This means that a business can leverage one single set of assets to build unique e-commerce platforms, presentations, training applications, games, and more - in AR and VR.

Company Chairman Mark Tommasi states, “We are excited to work with the talented team at UNIQORN to advance our proposed acquisition of a private French AR/VR/XR solutions Company. This relationship allows us to expedite the due diligence process and will offer invaluable local support in all aspects of the business moving for.”

The Company advises that it is in the due diligence phase of its review of this business opportunity, and there is no assurance it will be successful in negotiating a definitive agreement to acquire this business, on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all.

