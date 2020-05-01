AAIS to Host Hi-Profile Lineup at its Virtual Main Event - May 11-14

The AAIS Virtual Main Event is a digital news magazine featuring prominent guests, including a Father of the Internet, notable leaders from the NAIC, NAMIC, A.M. Best, Dowling Partners, IBM and more.

/EIN News/ -- Lisle, IL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services) will welcome a long list of prominent thought leaders and industry executives to its Virtual Main Event (VME), a digital news magazine streaming May 11-14 and also available on demand.

“We reimagined our annual Main Event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” AAIS President and CEO Ed Kelly said. “The Virtual Main Event promises to be an experience like no other, with a hi-powered lineup of panelists from across the insurance ecosystem and beyond...from one of the Fathers of the Internet to CEOs from the NAIC and NAMIC…from an analyst at Dowling Partners to the Chief Rating Officer at A.M. Best, just to name a few."

AAIS has attracted a unique and prestigious lineup of leaders, regulators, and industry experts, including Google’s Chief Internet Evangelist and a Father of the Internet Vint Cerf, NAIC CEO Mike Consedine, NAMIC CEO Chuck Chamness, A.M. Best Chief Rating Officer Stefan Holzberger, International Leadership Expert Dr. JP Pawliw-Fry, Dowling Partner Gary Ransom, Greenberg Traurig Regulatory Expert Fred Karlinsky, UK Fire Protection Expert John Bonney, and a long list of leaders from RMS, IBM, RSM, Vindati, TNEDICCA, Neos, CFM, Roost, Laurus Insurance Consulting, and more.

Each day, attendees will hear live COVID-19 updates from industry experts, focused on government, regulator, carrier and analyst response. VME programming will also include “Impact Analyses” looking at insurance financials, emerging issues and modern technologies, “Spotlights on…” commercial lines, auto, inland marine, and farm & ag segments, and “Strength in Numbers” sessions looking at data modeling and the value derived from community collaboration.

“We appreciate the contributions we’re getting from leading experts who are joining us for the Virtual Main Event,” Mr. Kelly said. “We’re also thankful for the tremendous support we’ve received from our sponsors, who were quick to help underwrite this important forum for discussion during difficult times."

AAIS has kept registration fees low for Members and Non-Members and is offering discounts through other insurance associations. And to help those affected by COVID-19, AAIS is donating 50% of all Virtual Main Event registrations to Feeding America, a national food bank supporting people in need during these times of uncertainty.

For more information about the Virtual Main Event, click here. Registration is now open.

ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com



