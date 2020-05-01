Listen Technologies Acquires ExXothermic, Inc.

Deepens its bench in Wi-Fi audio technology and expertise

/EIN News/ -- BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies Corporation , the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 22 years, has acquired ExXothermic, Inc., the leader in high-quality, low-latency Wi-Fi audio technology. ExXothermic has several patents for its Wi-Fi streaming technology and has delivered thousands of Wi-Fi audio channels for use in assistive listening, fitness centers, waiting areas, hospitality, and other applications and environments around the world.



Listen Technologies and ExXothermic, Inc. have worked together in partnership for more than two years. In 2017, Listen Technologies acquired ExXothermic’s Audio Everywhere brand and licensed its leading-edge Wi-Fi technology. ExXothermic technology is the foundation of Listen Technologies’ highly successful audio Wi-Fi products Listen EVERYWHERE and the recently launched Navilution Wi-Fi .

Listen Technologies’ Wi-Fi solutions help businesses and venues connect with consumers and guests via their smart devices to deliver clear audio and personalized experiences in any environment, including classrooms, restaurants, houses of worship, theaters and manufacturing facilities. This acquisition augments Listen Technologies’ expertise in Wi-Fi audio and deepens its technology core competence. It also helps Listen Technologies meet the needs of customers and end users eager to use their smartphones as listening devices.

“Listen Technologies’ partnership with ExXothermic over the years and the combination of our two companies today enables us to provide even more Wi-Fi-enabled solutions for customers,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “As the availability of Wi-Fi and number of smartphone users increase globally, so are applications for our solutions. We have several new products in development that will address these new applications.”

Dr. Lance Glasser founded Silicon Valley-based ExXothermic, Inc. in 2012. He has authored several dozen articles and more than 30 U.S. patents. Glasser will join Listen Technologies’ board of directors and head the company’s research group.

“Lance shares Listen Technologies’ passion for innovation and our commitment to creating unique solutions that foster engagement,” said Tracy Bathurst, chief technology officer and senior vice president at Listen Technologies. “We have enjoyed partnering with Lance and are excited to officially welcome him and the ExXothermic team to Listen Technologies. We look forward to continued collaboration in bringing high-quality, low-latency Wi-Fi solutions to market.”

“Listen Technologies is renowned for creating innovative listening solutions,” said Glasser, vice president of research and business development at Listen Technologies. “ExXothermic, Inc. is delighted to become part of Listen Technologies and combine our intellectual property and expertise. Together, we’ll expand the applications and features of our technology to meet new and growing markets worldwide.”

About ExXothermic, Inc.

ExXothermic, Inc. is the leading provider of high-quality Wi-Fi audio solutions for assistive listening, fitness centers, bars and restaurants, casinos and a range of other environments and applications. Founded by Dr. Lance Glasser in early 2012 as a Silicon Valley startup, ExXothermic’s Wi-Fi audio systems feature free downloadable apps for iOS and Android users and leverage global Wi-Fi standards to provide wireless audio.

About Listen Technologies

Venues and tour operators lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We help people listen and participate in environments where hearing is difficult, whether on a guided or self-guided tour, in a house of worship, a theme park, theater, or other venue. Our solutions provide technology and storytelling services that help venues and tour operators increase business. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

