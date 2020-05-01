Correction to TWC Enterprises Limited Dividend Dates

/EIN News/ -- KING CITY, Ontario, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited today announced a correction to its press release issued on April 29, 2020 entitled "TWC Enterprises Limited Announces First Quarter 2020 Results, Eligible Cash Dividend and provides COVID-19 Update" only in respect of the declared dividend record date and payable date. In the press release, the record date was misstated as May 31, 2020. The corrected record date is May 29, 2020. The payable date was misstated as June 14, 2020. The corrected payable date is June 15, 2020.



Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 52.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 40 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.