DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Colorado

Top-Rated Mobile App Provides More Ways Than Ever for Fans to Engage

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today debuted its digital sportsbook in Colorado, providing sports fans ages 21 and over in the Centennial State with the nation’s top-rated sports betting platform to wager on their favorite leagues, players, and sporting events. Colorado marks the seventh state to offer DraftKings’ mobile and online product. As a leader in the sports betting space, DraftKings Sportsbook offers a plethora of innovative and engaging content through traditional wagering opportunities on sports games and events as well as free-to-play Pools contests around pop-culture, eSports and trivia games with thousands of dollars in prizing up for grabs daily.



“We are thrilled to introduce Colorado’s passionate sports fans to DraftKings Sportsbook, the nation’s favorite mobile and online sports betting platform,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president, DraftKings North America. “Boasting a wide array of distinct sports categories and daily free-to-play games, customers across the state will always have a number of year-round, skin-in-the-game opportunities to engage with the premier sports betting experience DraftKings prides itself on.”

DraftKings has remained dynamic with new product launches across non-traditional offerings such as eSports, simulations, popular culture and more. Free-to-play pools and parlay competitions, in which participants choose sides from a set menu of outcomes, have been especially adaptive as fans look for fun diversions with topical contests ranging from Shark Tank and Survivor to Chopped along with weather predictions, popularity pools and more. DraftKings has seen almost 1-million entries across all these Pools, and a complete list of current offers can be accessed here .

Rep. Alec Garnett, Rep. Patrick Neville, Sen. Kerry Donovan and Sen. John Cooke were instrumental in bringing sports betting to Colorado.

DraftKings has broadened its partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. at recently acquired Mardi Gras Casino in Blackhawk and will be launching a state-of-the-art retail sportsbook in the future. The newest DraftKings Sportsbook will stand as the company’s seventh retail location across the country, with locations in Iowa (Wild Rose – three locations), Mississippi (Scarlet Pearl), New Jersey (Resorts) and New York (del Lago).

DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

