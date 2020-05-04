“BIG FOUR” Pharmaceutical Pricing Boot Camp is Going Virtual for 2020

On May 20-21, 2020, American Conference Institute’s Big Four Pharmaceutical Pricing Bootcamp is prepared to deliver by offering two days of in-depth online training for the first time in the event’s history.

On May 20-21, 2020, American Conference Institute’s Big Four Pharmaceutical Pricing Bootcamp is prepared to deliver by offering two days of in-depth online training for the first time...” — American Conference Institute

NEW YORK, US, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes globally necessitate new, innovative avenues for learning and networking.

On May 20-21, 2020, American Conference Institute’s Big Four Pharmaceutical Pricing Bootcamp is prepared to deliver by offering two days of in-depth online training for the first time in the event’s history.

The conference, now in its 14th year is recognized as an essential guide to navigating the complexities of the pricing methodologies used in contracting with the “Big Four” government agencies through the Federal Supply Schedule process.

ACI is proud to present the boot camp as an open forum to discuss operational challenges as well as best practices for engaging with: VA, DoD, PHS and Coast Guard. This year, Co-Chairs Stephen Ruscus, Partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and William Sarraille, Partner at Sidley Austin LLP will introduce you to more than a dozen expert speakers with a wealth of knowledge about pricing, regulatory and legal considerations.

The boot camp will kick off on Wednesday, May 20 with an industry keynote on the evolution of contracting with the Big Four from Rodney Emerson, the Executive Director of Pricing at Sandoz.

This will be followed by several nuts and bolts sessions straight from the source, with VA representatives offering a townhall, discussion on troubleshooting FAMP, Non-FAMP and FCP Pricing as well as how to differentiate between single and dual pricing methodologies.

For the complete agenda visit: AmericanConference.com/BigFourPharma

For more information, please contact:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.