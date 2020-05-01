Aman Maharaj Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

Aman Maharaj is featured in one on one exclusive interviews.

In two recent interviews, Aman Maharaj spoke about pushing through hard times and the importance of communication

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aman Maharaj was recently featured in two interviews for Thrive Global and Kivo Daily . In the interviews, he spoke to his career in entrepreneurial leadership and shared what he believes it takes to be an effective leader.Aman Maharaj is an executive with an extensive background in several areas. After holding several corporate positions, he decided to shift his focus to entrepreneurial leadership.In his interviews, Aman Maharaj shared what he has learned throughout his career and said that there is no typical day for an entrepreneur, as every day is different.In his interview with Thrive Global, Aman said that his communication skills have allowed him to be an effective leader.“Being able to communicate and relate to the people that I am dealing with has really allowed me to grow,” said Aman Maharaj. “I can have conversations at any level.”In his interview with Kivo Daily, he said that he believes people should follow their passions.“Find what you are passionate about and then really focus on that and the jobs will come,” said Aman Maharaj.“It is easy to see when someone is passionate about something. Find what you really believe in and then really push yourself into that area and push hard.”For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-maharaj-a1540717/ About Aman MaharajOriginally from South Africa, Aman Maharaj is an entrepreneurial leader in Toronto, Ontario. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario as well as a Master’s and MBA in Finance from York University. He also has a Law degree from Queen’s University. He has extensive background in sales, corporate development, finance, relationship building and management, operations, strategic planning, project and change management, M&A, customer service, strategic sourcing and government relations. He has worked in consulting, technology, financial services and manufacturing. Most recently, Aman worked as the president of a company in the engineering space.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.