APPRECIATE MOM THIS MOTHER’S DAY

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (May 1, 2020) — For Mother’s Day, Mobile Edge is offering a special product bundle to help moms set up and organize their remote work and learning spaces with dedicated storage for laptops and tablets plus matching power and productivity accessories. Mobile Edge is also offering huge site-wide savings on Mobile Edge products purchased through its online store.

“With a large selection of fashionable, protective messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and briefcases for women, Mobile Edge makes it easy for you to show the women in your life some love and appreciation this Mother’s Day . . . and every day,” said Paul June, Mobile Edge’s VP of Marketing. “Now with working and learning from home being the new norm, moms are acting as both home educators as well as home office executives. We at Mobile Edge would just like to say, ‘Thank you moms for all you do!’”

Fashion and Function Moms Can Appreciate

Mobile Edge’s full-featured line of women’s cases combines fashion, function, and versatility to help protect laptops and other tech from unexpected drops and keep all that gear organized. Available in a variety of colors, sizes, and styles, all are backed by Mobile Edge’s lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Home Office Executive Bundle

When it comes to giving a gift to that special woman in your life, Mobile Edge likes to keep things simple. Check out the Home Office Executive Bundle (no promotional code needed) and save more than 35%: ScanFast Backpack 2.0, 27000 Core Power Portable Laptop Charger, Wireless 6-Button Mouse, Gel Wrist Rest, 4 Port USB Desktop Charger, Stylus Pen, MicroClear Cleaning Tabs, and Wall Outlet Charger. Purchase

Site-wide Special Offer

For the next 60 days, you can get 25% off site-wide if you use the promotional code MOMS25 when purchasing a Mobile Edge product from our online store. We offer dozens of choices that are sure to make mom happy. Check out a few of our popular picks:

#PowerOn Gift Card Program Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Mobile Edge’s #PowerOn Gift Card Program eliminates the guesswork of what to get the women in your life while also providing needed relief to those on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus. For the next 60 days we will donate 20% of gift card amount to various COVID-19 relief efforts.

Qualifying gift cards can be purchased in quantities of one or more and in denominations ranging from $25 to $250. All gift cards are delivered by email, never expire, and can be applied toward any purchase at MobileEdge.com. Purchase Gift Cards

