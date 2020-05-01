Newell Brands, Inc. Takes $1.5 Billion Impairment Charge and Block & Leviton Investigates for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newell Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that it would be recording “a $1.5 billion noncash impairment charge recorded in the current quarter,” and that this was “primarily related to goodwill and intangible assets.” Shares are presently down nearly 8% today.

Today’s impairment charge comes on the heels of Newell revealing, on March 2, 2020, that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the Company’s sales and accounting practices dating back to January 2016 relating to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP attorneys for a free case evaluation , at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/nwl .

