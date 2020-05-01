President Trump Signs Executive Order Securing the United States Bulk-Power System

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order, Securing the United States Bulk-Power System. The Executive Order authorizes U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to work with the Cabinet and energy industry to secure America’s Bulk-Power System.

“Today, President Trump demonstrated bold leadership to protect America’s bulk-power system and ensure the safety and prosperity of all Americans,” said Secretary Brouillette. “It is imperative the bulk-power system be secured against exploitation and attacks by foreign threats. This Executive Order will greatly diminish the ability of foreign adversaries to target our critical electric infrastructure.”

The bulk-power system (BPS) is vital to the Nation’s energy security, supporting national defense, emergency services, critical infrastructure, and the economy. Each year the Federal government spends millions of dollars on a wide range of BPS components. Current government procurement rules often result in contracts being awarded to the lowest-cost bids, a vulnerability that can be exploited by those with malicious intent.

Today’s Executive Order prohibits Federal agencies and U.S. persons from acquiring, transferring, or installing BPS equipment in which any foreign country or foreign national has any interest and the transaction poses an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of American citizens. Evolving threats facing our critical infrastructure have only served to highlight the supply chain risks faced by all sectors, including energy, and the need to ensure the availability of secure components from American companies and other trusted sources.

Accordingly, under this Executive Order, the Secretary of Energy is authorized to do the following:

Establish and publish criteria for recognizing particular equipment and vendors as “pre-qualified” (pre-qualified vendor list).

Identify any now-prohibited equipment already in use, allowing the government to develop strategies and work with asset owners to identify, isolate, monitor, and replace this equipment as appropriate.

Work closely with the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Homeland Security, Interior; the Director of National Intelligence; and other appropriate Federal agencies to carry out the authorities and responsibilities outlined in the Executive Order.

Additionally, a Task Force led by Secretary Brouillette will develop energy infrastructure procurement policies to ensure national security considerations are fully integrated into government energy security and cybersecurity policymaking. The Task Force will consult with the energy industry through the Electricity and Natural Gas Subsector Coordinating Councils to further its efforts on securing the BPS.

