CorelDRAW Introduces New Graphic Design Products for Enthusiasts & Home Businesses

Meeting the specific design needs of hobbyist, home business, and professional graphics users, Corel expands its CorelDRAW 2020 lineup.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the introduction of CorelDRAW Essentials 2020 and CorelDRAW Standard 2020 , plus the full power of the recently released CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 , Corel now offers a full range of creative graphics software solutions to meet the unique requirements of creative consumers, home businesses, and graphics professionals.



“Professionals have long depended on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite to realize their creative vision and deliver exceptional output. Now we’re making this industry-leading power accessible to new graphics customers,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, Graphics and Productivity. “Whether you’re a graphics pro whose work depends on a complete professional solution, a hobbyist looking for user-friendly software to express your creative side, or a home business who needs approachable tools for DIY marketing, the CorelDRAW product lineup has a solution that’s built just for you.”



CorelDRAW® Essentials 2020: Start with helpful tools to explore your creativity

CorelDRAW Essentials 2020 is a value-rich vector illustration and layout software for exploring your graphic design skills. Create eye-catching social media images, invitations, posters, cards, calendars, and much more with complete confidence. Use helpful tools and hints built within the application to get the most out of every design. With CorelDRAW Essentials, users can move beyond the constraints of template-based graphics apps to create one-of-a-kind designs that demand attention. To learn more, visit www.coreldraw.com/essentials .

CorelDRAW® Standard 2020: Make a statement with a collection of design apps

With trusted tools for illustration, layout, and photo editing, CorelDRAW Standard 2020 is the go-to graphics suite for hobbyists and home businesses. Design just about anything—from postcards and photo books to advertisements and web graphics—with this versatile suite of applications. Improve any image with the powerful layer-based photo editing features in Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ Standard (included). Discover quality creative content, like clipart and fonts, and over 50 professionally-designed templates to create flyers, posters, cards, and more. CorelDRAW Standard 2020 is the comprehensive software users can count on to deliver high-quality results. To learn more or to download a 15-day trial, visit www.coreldraw.com/standard .

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2020: Complete solution for professional graphics creation

Break down creative barriers with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020, Corel’s premium graphic design software on Windows, Mac, and web. With vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography, font management, and the dependability of the Corel professional print engine, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 gives businesses everything they need to deliver stunning designs and flawless output. Get access to collaboration features that make it simple to manage feedback and approvals with clients and colleagues. Take advantage of a streamlined design experience with image enhancements that leverage the latest in machine learning, and experience AI-assisted PowerTRACE™, taking bitmap-to-vector tracing to the next level. With many complex operations performing up to 10x faster than our previous version, move from concept to completion quicker than ever. Plus, make a bold statement with advanced typography and variable font support. For serious productivity and limitless creativity, consider it done with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite. Download the free 15-day trial at www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw .



Pricing & Availability

CorelDRAW Essentials 2020 is available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Russian, and Czech. Suggested retail pricing is $129 USD / €130 / £115.

CorelDRAW Standard 2020 is available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Russian, and Czech. Suggested retail pricing is $299 USD / €355 / £315.

Released earlier this year for Windows and Mac, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 provides designers and businesses with a full professional graphic design solution. The suites are available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Japanese. Subscription pricing is $249 USD / €349 / £299 per year. Perpetual licenses are available at the suggested retail price of $499 USD / €719 / £599. CorelDRAW.app collaboration features are available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers.

All European and UK prices include VAT.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .



