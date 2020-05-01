There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,663 in the last 365 days.

Tix Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- STUDIO CITY, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.   

First Quarter 2020 Summary Results:

The Company’s first quarter 2020 revenues decreased to $1,957,000, or 38%, as compared to $3,145,000 in the first quarter 2019, and first quarter 2020 net loss was $927,000, as compared to a $50,000 net income in the first quarter 2019.  The Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results were significantly impacted by the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, as discussed below. 

The Current Las Vegas Marketplace:

Our Tix4Tonight business is located in Las Vegas where we sell shows, attractions, tours, and dining from our nine ticket booths that are strategically located on the Strip. As previously announced, due to efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, virtually all Las Vegas entertainment, restaurants, bars, and major hotel properties have recently closed.  With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, we effected a layoff of the majority of our employees, closed our ticket booths, and continue to significantly reduce our operating costs, including our CEO, Mitch Francis, who volunteered to stop receiving compensation at this time. 

We intend to issue updated press releases as the COVID-19 situation, and its impact on entertainment and dining becomes clear.  We also plan to seek available disaster assistance, as well as forms of financing to help with liquidity during this disruption to our business. 

Paycheck Protection Program

On April 10, 2020, the Company obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $980,000 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act").  Interest on the loan is at the rate of 1% per year, and all loan payments are deferred for six months,  at which time the balance is payable in 18 monthly installments if not forgiven in accordance with the Cares Act and the terms of the Promissory Note executed by the Company in connection with the loan. 

As required, the Company intends to use the Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds for payroll, healthcare benefits, rents, and utilities.  The Company will apply for forgiveness for the portion of the loan proceeds used during the next two months, as permitted under the CARES Act and the terms of the loan.  Any remaining loan proceeds will continue to be used as required, for payroll, healthcare benefits, rents, and utilities to support our operations.    

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX:TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offer up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. 

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:     

Steve Handy, CFO, (818)761-1002



TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY 		 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  		 
          March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
          (Unaudited)        
Assets  
Current assets:            
  Cash   $ 1,079,000     $ 2,251,000    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   201,000       212,000    
    Total current assets   1,280,000       2,463,000    
             
Property and equipment, net   109,000       123,000    
             
Right of use asset, net   2,645,000       3,086,000    
             
Other assets:            
  Deposits and other assets   310,000       487,000    
    Total other assets   310,000       487,000    
      Total assets $ 4,344,000     $ 6,159,000    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity  
Current liabilities:            
  Accounts payable – shows and events $ 28,000     $ 267,000    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   306,000       487,000    
  Leases payable, current portion   1,476,000       1,601,000    
  Deferred revenue   6,000       42,000    
    Total current liabilities   1,816,000       2,397,000    
                   
Leases payable   1,225,000       1,550,000    
Total liabilities   3,041,000       3,947,000    
             
Commitments and contingencies            
                   
Stockholders’ equity:            
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued            
  Common stock, $.08 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,337,175
shares net of 16,649,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at March 31,
2020, and 17,342,175 shares net of 16,644,814 treasury shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019.		   2,720,000       2,720,000    
  Additional paid-in capital   95,220,000       95,199,000    
  Treasury stock at cost   (28,167,000)       (28,164,000)    
  Accumulated deficit   (68,470,000)       (67,543,000)    
    Total stockholders’ equity   1,303,000       2,212,000    
      Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,344,000     $ 6,159,000    
                       


TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(UNUDITED)
                 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2020
   2019
        (Unaudited)
 		   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues       $ 1,957,000     $ 3,145,000  
Operating expenses:                
Direct costs of revenues         1,742,000       1,963,000  
Selling, general and administrative expenses         1,043,000       1,054,000  
Depreciation         15,000       31,000  
Total costs and expenses         2,800,000       3,048,000  
Operating income (loss)         (843,000)       97,000  
Loss on equity investment         (84,000)       -  
Other expense         -       (46,000)  
Loss before provision for income tax expense         (927,000 )     51,000  
Provision for income tax expense         -       (1,000)  
Net Income (Loss)       $ (927,000)     $ 50,000  
                 
Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted       $ (0.05)     $ 0.00  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted         17,337,897       17,342,175  
                     

