Torrid’s Sandra Cordero Wins EEC 2020 Stefan Pollard Award for Email Performance

Working with Partner Liveclicker, Cordero Drove a 119% Increase Total Email Revenue

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker, a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that client Sandra Cordero, CRM Manager for Torrid won the prestigious EEC 2020 Stefan Pollard Award. Sandra is a true email innovator, working to improve every aspect of Torrid’s email program from digitizing outdated bounceback programs, using new forms of personalization and targeting, improving product launch engagement and upgrading from single to multiple email streams across different channels and customer touchpoints. Another Liveclicker client Faith Bukauskus of Hot Topic was the finalist for the award.



“It’s truly an honor to receive the Stefan Pollard Award, and I’m so grateful for the support of my team at Torrid and my partners at Liveclicker,” said Sandra Cordero CRM Manager at Torrid. “Each customer interaction offers an opportunity for more personalized, targeted email. By testing and learning, we’ve been able to drive highly profitable performance across the board.”

Since joining Torrid in 2016, Sandra’s programs contributed to a 44% increase in redemption rate and a 44% increase in revenue from digitizing the omnichannel bounceback program. In addition, the email program specifically has seen a 119% increase in total program revenue over that time, representing consistent YOY double digit growth. Working closely with her team and Liveclicker, Sandra has proven again and again how innovation in email can drive revenue and performance for her company.

“Working with Sandra and her team has been a reward in itself. She has an eye toward innovation and improvement that leaves no stone unturned. She’s so deserving of this award and Torrid has the email performance to prove it,” said Brooke Schommer, Account Development Manager at Liveclicker. “We are also thrilled to learn that Faith Bukauskus, our client at Hot Topic was a finalist for this important award. Faith exhibits a fantastic can-do spirit that brings success to every project she touches, and has driven so much success for Hot Topic with her email programs.”

An award finalist, Liveclicker client Faith Bukauskus has evangelized email at Hot Topic for over three years, and has driven double-digit returns in revenue growth YOY for the last two fiscal years straight as a result of her email initiatives. Faith reinvigorated the company’s email initiatives program and reengineered their 2019 Black Friday approach, warming up clients earlier in the season with more personalized messages based on past activity.

About the Stefan Pollard Email Marketer of the Year Award

This award was established in honor of Stefan Pollard, a highly respected and beloved member of the email marketing community who suddenly passed away in 2010. Pollard was considered a selfless mentor and champion of best practices in email marketing. The award honors a brand-side marketer who demonstrates the qualities and high professional standards that Pollard exemplified during his lifetime.

About EEC

The Email Experience Council (eec) is the premier organization for email marketing professionals. EEC members are integral participants in a community of today’s most influential players, movers and shakers in email marketing. Members of the eec, network and knowledge share through our Annual conference, meetups, webinars and online resources to foster community, drive excellence and create opportunities for growth in the industry.

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, Mastercard, Ulta Beauty, Chico's FAS and Hertz rely on the company’s market-leading RealTime Email solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

