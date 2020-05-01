Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 1st May 2020
3 New Confirmed Cases (Reported from: 2 Lusaka, 1 Copperbelt);
19 Recoveries (Reported from: Lusaka)
Cumulative cases: 109
Total recoveries: 74
Total deaths: 3
Active cases: 32Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
