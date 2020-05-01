There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,681 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 1st May 2020

3 New Confirmed Cases (Reported from: 2 Lusaka, 1 Copperbelt);

19 Recoveries (Reported from: Lusaka)

Cumulative cases: 109

Total recoveries: 74

Total deaths: 3

Active cases: 32

