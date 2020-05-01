Clarus Implements Quarterly Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its board of directors has temporarily replaced its quarterly cash dividend with a stock dividend.



Each Clarus stockholder of record will be entitled to receive 0.00234 of a share of Clarus common stock for each share of Clarus stock held on May 11, 2020, the record date. Clarus will distribute the stock dividend on May 22, 2020, the distribution date. No fractional shares will be issued, and stockholders will receive cash for such fractional interests based on the closing market price of Clarus common stock on the record date.

The quarterly stock dividend will have a value of $0.025 per share, based on the closing market price on April 30, 2020. The dividend reflects an aggregate distribution of approximately 69,662 shares with a market value of approximately $743,991.

“Clarus’ quarterly dividend is an important commitment we made to our shareholders since initiating it nearly two years ago,” said Warren Kanders, Executive Chairman of Clarus. “In light of unprecedented times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our board felt it was prudent to pause the cash dividend and replace it with a stock dividend. This decision was balanced with our goal to continue rewarding our long-term shareholders and maximize share value.”

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus’ primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. The Company’s products are principally sold under the Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® brand names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.sierrabullets.com or www.pieps.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as "appears," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "future," and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

John C. Walbrecht

President

Tel 1-801-993-1344

john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com

or

Aaron J. Kuehne

Chief Administrative Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1-801-993-1364

aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

CLAR@gatewayir.com



