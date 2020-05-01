Aaron Heiden Featured in Exclusive Interview

Aaron Heiden was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global and spoke out regarding his career

HALES CORNERS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Heiden was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global. He discussed his experience in the financial industry and what he has learned throughout his career.With almost seven years in the industry, Aaron Heiden is a financial services professional from Wisconsin. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and multiple financial certifications and licenses.In his interview, Aaron Heiden shared what he loves about his industry and what motivates him. He also provided suggestions for those starting out in the financial industry.“Surround yourself with successful people that are willing to invest time and effort into growing you professionally,” said Aaron Heiden.“No one in the financial services industry becomes successful without having been supported along the way. Be willing to feel uncomfortable and be as proactive as possible about your development.”He shared that the proudest moment in his professional career was when he became a manager for the first time at the age of 26 due to his hard work and dedication.For more information, please visitAbout Aaron HeidenAaron Heiden is a financial services professional with almost seven years of experience in the finance industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin, with a concentration in Finance, Insurance, and Real Estate. In 2011, he officially began his career, working at Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. He then moved on to Edward Jones Investments in 2012, where he worked as a financial advisor apprentice. Aaron Heiden also worked as an investment consultant at Scottrade Inc. and was promoted to producing branch manager due to his strong leadership and performance. Aaron Heiden holds Series 7, 66, 9, and 10 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority certifications as well as a license in WI Life and Health Insurance.



