Dr. Joel Tapia of "Learning Strategist" is Featured in Exclusive Two Part Interview With Thrive Global

Hangzhou Greentown Yuhua Expatriate School Principal, Dr. Joel Tapia, is a leader in education and strives to empower all of his students.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expatriate School Principal, Dr. Joel Tapia, is pleased to announce his involvement in an exclusive two part interview with Thrive Global - a publication dedicated to ending the stress and burnout epidemic. With over 7,000 articles, blogs, and interviews, to date, the platform seeks to highlight those who have achieved success or have cultivated positive change in their community.As a seasoned educational leader and executive, Dr. Joel Tapia has maintained an outstanding track record of achievement at the educational institutions he has had the pleasure of working at. He values his students and staff, and works diligently to make the necessary improvements to the level of education provided by his schools.Throughout his interview, he provides valuable insight into his current professional endeavors and outlines various learning strategies that have helped him find success in being a lifelong learner. He also takes the time to detail what a typical day looks like for him and explains how he remains productive.For those interested in Joel Tapia’s exclusive two part interview, they can access it directly on the Thrive Global website, or visit part one of the interview directly at: https://thriveglobal.com/stories/part-one-a-discussion-with-joel-tapia-on-the-growing-importance-of-online-education/ About Dr. Joel TapiaCurrently, Dr. Joel Tapia serves as the expatriate principal in a top-tier bilingual school in China. He leads a team of 20 expat teachers from USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, and Australia and a team of Chinese bilingual teachers to prepare bilingual Chinese students for successful global engagement and achievement. He lives happily in Hangzhou, China, with his wife and 4-year-old son, and they are enjoying the adventure of a lifetime as they immerse themselves in the beautiful eastern culture and traditions of Chinese people.Dr. Joel Tapia’s Doctoral dissertation, “Developing Readers at a High-Poverty School: A Study of Factors that Influence Teacher Performance” was nominated by USC faculty for the Doctoral dissertation of the Year Award. He is continuing his studies at Harvard Business School’s innovative Certificate of School Management and Leadership (CSML) program.For more information about Dr. Joel Tapia, please visit: https://joeltapia.net/ or https://learningstrategist.org/



